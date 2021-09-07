Bitcoin sideways, price increases at Solana and Polkadot

Overall, the market capitalization is $ 2,469 billion. With a market share of 40 percent, Bitcoin is at the top. In the past 24 hours, there was a trading volume of 165 billion US dollars. Crypto investors could look forward to an upward movement of 3 percent.

This is how the rates of the most important digital currencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin



With a change of 1.75 percent, the Bitcoin price redefines the word sideways. The price is currently at $ 52,547.00. Fulfilling the market, one relies on the fear-and-greed index currently greed.

Market Cap: $ 989.2 billion (+ 1.87%)

24h trading volume: 39,623 million US dollars (+ 22.56%)

24h High: $ 52,853.00

24h low: US dollars

Ethereum



The Ethereum course struck the spot. The course changed by just 0.25 percent. What does this mean for the course? This is currently at 3,925.59 US dollars.

Market Cap: $ 460.95 billion (+ 0.29%)

24h trading volume: US $ 20,765 million (+ 4.62%)

24h high: $ 3,967.98

24-hour low: US dollars

Cardano



Sales resulted in the Cardano course to a minus of 2.32 percent. The Cardano rate this morning is $ 2.82.

Market Cap: $ 90.51 billion (-2.3%)

24h trading volume: US $ 3,537 million (+ 4.9%)

24h high: $ 2.91

24h low: US dollars

Binance Coin



The Binance Coin price changed by only -0.54 percent. The current rate is $ 496.31.

Market Cap: $ 76.74 billion (-0.48%)

24h trading volume: $ 2,047 million (+ 21.79%)

24h high: $ 506.64

24h low: US dollars

Tether



The tether course remained stable and only changed by 0 percent. This is reflected in a rate of USD 1.00.

Market Cap: $ 67.99 billion (+ 1.22%)

24h trading volume: 78,641 million US dollars (+ 14.51%)

24h high: $ 1.00

24h low: US dollars

XRP



The XRP rate jumped 4.17 percent within 24 hours. The price is trading at $ 1.38.

Market Cap: $ 64.05 billion (+ 4.14%)

24h trading volume: 6,822 million US dollars (+ 81.06%)

24h high: $ 1.41

24h low: US dollars

Solana



The price explosion of the Solana course caused the price to rise by 26.97 percent. The price of Solana is currently 178.99 US dollars.

Market Cap: $ 52.12 billion (+ 27.35%)

24h trading volume: 6,744 million US dollars (+ 130.04%)

24h high: $ 179.13

24h low: US dollars

Dogecoin



Hardly anything happened with the Dogecoin rate: The rate remained almost constant and only changed by -1.51 percent. The rate is currently 0.31 US dollars.

Market Cap: $ 40.11 billion (-1.49%)

24h trading volume: US $ 2,154 million (+ 3.59%)

24h high: $ 0.32

24-hour low: US dollars

Polkadot



The Polkadot course climbs 4.31 percent. Polkadot is trading at $ 35.52.

Market Cap: $ 36.17 billion (+ 3.4%)

24-hour trading volume: $ 1,297 million (+ 38.74%)

24h high: $ 35.29

24-hour low: US dollars

USD Coin



The crypto market can do that differently: there was only a 0.07 percent change in the USD coin rate. The current rate is $ 1.00.

Market Cap: $ 27.86 billion (+ 0.26%)

24h trading volume: $ 2,092 million (+ 15.73%)

24h high: $ 1.00

24h low: US dollars

Top 5

Solana course : $ 178.99 ( 26.97 %)

: $ 178.99 ( %) Fantom course : $ 1.53 ( 21.44 %)

: $ 1.53 ( %) FTX token course : $ 80.26 ( 21.3 %)

: $ 80.26 ( %) Theta Network course : $ 9.29 ( 15.31 %)

: $ 9.29 ( %) OMG Network course: $ 9.58 ( 11.93 %)

Flop 5

Internet computer course : $ 78.06 ( -7.69 %)

: $ 78.06 ( %) SafeMoon course : <$ 0.01 ( -9.35 %)

: <$ 0.01 ( %) Quant course : $ 330.18 ( -10.65 %)

: $ 330.18 ( %) eCash course : <$ 0.01 ( -12.18 %)

: <$ 0.01 ( %) Bitcoin Cash ABC course: $ 275.57 ( -12.81 %)

Further courses can be found in our course index.

The data was taken by Coingecko on September 7, 2021 at 7:01 am.