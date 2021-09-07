Angelina Jolie’s children can now also be seen on Instagram!

Angelina Jolie: now she is also posting pictures of her children on Instagram

09/06/2021 5:12 pm

You don’t normally see the Jolie children on Instagram and Co. But when it comes to good deeds, Mama Angelina Jolie seems to turn a blind eye.

Until recently, Angelina Jolie (46) was in a rather quiet position on social media – when it came to a personal account. The online madness around the 46-year-old could not harm the Hollywood star. She is known for keeping her private affairs out of the internet.

As one of the most famous actresses in the world and as the ex-wife of Brad Pitt (57), this does not always work, of course, but the public appearance of her children was always heavily filtered. No member of the Jolie Pitt family was found on social media – until now!

Angelina Jolie’s little children reading

Angelina Jolie has been on Instagram since August 2021. With more than 10 million followers and regular likes in the millions, she definitely doesn’t want to share her private life, but tries to market her new book. The UN ambassador has always advocated human rights and crisis areas around the world, and now hopes to reach the little ones among us with her new publication. What could be more authentic than showing your own children reading?

While Zahara (16) can be admired with her favorite book “The Bluest Eye” by Tony Morrisons, Shiloh (15) is browsing through the new novel “The Dark Lady” by the rapper Akala. Angelina wrote: “These are some of the (book) favorites in our house. Which are yours? “

Your guide is intended to educate children and encourage them

Angelina Jolie implemented this extraordinary project together with Amnesty International and human rights lawyer Geraldine Van Bueren. The title "Know Your Rights and Claim Them: A Guide for Youth "(in German:" Know your rights and claim them: A guide for the youth ") already describes in detail the content of the book, with which she wants to encourage children around the world to stand up for yourself.









In an interview with Reuters, the Hollywood star explained his intentions: “So many children around the world are in danger and we just aren’t doing enough. These are their rights, decided years ago based on what would make them healthy, balanced, safe and stable adults. “

These are the treasures of the Jolie Pitt family

As a mother of six, Angelina Jolie is often described as a model mother. The busy actress appears to be in control of all matters relating to her children. In an interview, however, she reveals that this is more appearance than reality: “I have the feeling that I lack all the skills to be a traditional mother who stays at home.” She would only manage her family life because her children ” quite resilient ”.

Nonetheless, the Jolie-Pitt family always appears as a closed unit. Their adopted children Pax (17), Zahara and Maddox (20) and their biological children Knox (13), Vivienne (13) and Shiloh (15) seem to be of great help to their parents even during the stressful time of their separation.

Angelina Jolie with children Vivienne, Zahara, Shiloh and Knox.

Does Angelina Jolie use monstrous advertising material?

The activism of the Pitt-Ex is not only welcomed. Especially the director and convicted sex offender Harvey Weinstein (69) uses her book campaign to deny her allegations against him. Described as “outrageously wrong”, he insinuates that Angelina Jolie wants to use the headlines that came with him and the resulting attention solely for her book sales. She would lie to attract attention and would never have suffered from his advances.

The custody battle with ex-husband Brad Pitt continues

The Hollywood icon is still worried about the custody battle with her ex-husband Brad Pitt. In an interview, she said that she would like her family to be healed in order to be able to leave the stress and conflict of recent years behind. The 46-year-old actress leaves open how the children deal with the situation. However, she reveals that she would be concerned about the well-being of her children. To what extent this can be combined with the requirement of sole custody, she does not explain. (FS)