Tuesday, September 7, 2021
Actress Jane Birkin had a stroke

Concern for Jane Birkin. D.he actress and singer has canceled all upcoming appointments for health reasons. According to her family, she has suffered a stroke.

A few weeks ago, Jane Birkin shone on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival when her daughter Charlotte Gainsbourg’s documentary “Jane par Charlotte” premiered. Now she should also present the work at the renowned festival of American film in Deauville, northern France. But Jane Birkin canceled the appointment at short notice.

The 74-year-old’s family announced the worrying reason for this on Monday. The former partner of the singer Serge Gainsbourg suffered “a few days ago a slight form of a stroke”. “She is fine,” assured the relatives.




Long fight against leukemia

In her memoir “Munkey Diaries,” published in 2018, Birkin recounted her long battle with leukemia since the late 1990s. Most recently, she had made public appearances in apparently good health.

The American Film Festival in Deauville, West France, runs until September 12th. Hollywood star Johnny Depp presented the film “City of Lies” there on Sunday. “I am very proud of this film, which was kidnapped for three years,” said the US actor in French at the screening. “The film was dead for three years. We found it again.”

Before that, there had been massive problems getting the film into theaters. The detective film revolves around the investigation into the murders of the US rappers Tupac Shakur and The Notorious BIG, who were shot just a few months apart in the 1990s.


