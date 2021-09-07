Tuesday, September 7, 2021
36 percent plus after integration with Optimism Ethereum by CoinTelegraph

By Hasan Sheikh
Chainlink performed best among cryptocurrencies on September 6th. was able to achieve an increase of 8.25 percent.

The LINK / USD pair hit $ 36.35 for the first time since May 20. It had previously bottomed at $ 13.45, recovering more than 170 percent overall. This has increased by 36 percent within a month.

Ecosystem Growth Optimism announced on September 1 that the project had integrated Chainlink’s market-leading decentralized oracle solutions into its Ethereum Layer Two services. As a result, LINK, which acts as a payment and staking token within the Chainlink ecosystem, rose 36 percent. Intermediate demand could continue to rise.

Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
