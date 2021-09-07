36 percent plus after integration with Optimism Ethereum by CoinTelegraph



LINK: 36 percent plus after integration with Optimism Ethereum



Chainlink performed best among cryptocurrencies on September 6th. was able to achieve an increase of 8.25 percent.

The LINK / USD pair hit $ 36.35 for the first time since May 20. It had previously bottomed at $ 13.45, recovering more than 170 percent overall. This has increased by 36 percent within a month.

Ecosystem Growth Optimism announced on September 1 that the project had integrated Chainlink’s market-leading decentralized oracle solutions into its Ethereum Layer Two services. As a result, LINK, which acts as a payment and staking token within the Chainlink ecosystem, rose 36 percent. Intermediate demand could continue to rise.

Read on on Cointelegraph







