Will there be a sequel to the sci-fi hit?

In the not too distant future, Will Smith takes on humanoid robots in the sci-fi action film “I, Robot”. Is there a chance for “I, Robot 2”?

“A robot cannot harm a person” – this is the first law for everyday helpers who will be used almost everywhere in companies and households in 2035. Detective Del Spooner (Will Smith) has always believed that the three robot laws are not as infallible as their creators believe. When the chief developer of US Robotics dies, Spooner is tasked with investigating the matter. The robot Sonny (Alan Tudyk), who also makes decisions on an emotional level, plays just as big a role in his investigations as the robot psychologist Dr. Susan Calvin (Bridget Moynahan). The three get closer to the dark truth with every step. The topics of robotics and artificial intelligence are becoming more and more topical. So what about the sequel “I, Robot 2”?

“I, Robot 2”: A sequel was planned

Ronald D. Moore was already working on a sequel to the film in 2007, but there has been no further news since then. At that time, only three years had passed since the release of “I, Robot”, so a sequel would still have made sense at this point in time. It’s been almost 20 years now and director Alex Proyas has little interest in working with Fox again. Will Smith, too, would only be interested in a sequel if the concept is good. Since the plot of the first film is largely sensibly completed, a good script would be needed to spin it on in “I, Robot 2”.

Sci-Fi alternatives to “I, Robot 2”:

Whether horror, comedy or drama: Artificial intelligence offers a far-reaching basis for many genres. We present you further highlights with this topic, which you should not miss. “I, Robot” itself is currently available on Netflix and Disney +.

