Monday, September 6, 2021
HomeNewsWhere's Megan Fox? Machine Gun Kelly on the road with a...
News

Where’s Megan Fox? Machine Gun Kelly on the road with a blonde!

By Arjun Sethi
0
34




Is there trouble in paradise? After the mud fight with her ex Brian Austin Green (47), Megan Fox (34) finally seems to have found happiness in Machine Gun Kelly (30). Since then, the actress and the musician have actually been inseparable, but now MGK has been spotted with another woman. The rapper moved around the houses with a blonde – from Megan there was no trace of it.

On Thursday, the 30-year-old was photographed by paparazzi on his way to a nightclub. The recordings show Machine Gun Kelly in the company of a blond young woman who is clearly not Megan in West Hollywood. At the end of the party night, the duo should also have disappeared together through the back entrance. The unknown blonde at the artist’s side is said to be his assistant Olivia Stone.

It should get more and more serious between MGK and Megan! In particular, the “Bad Things” interpreter should be sure of his future with Megan and even want to dare to step in front of the altar. Only at the beginning of the year were engagement rumors circulating about the couple, but the Transformers star should prefer to take it slower. “Megan’s in no hurry to get married again”an insider chatted.




Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly
Machine Gun Kelly in 2015
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox


Previous articleThor 4: Love and Thunder – Christian Bale in negotiations for the Marvel adventure
Next articleRihanna’s symbolic political commitment
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv