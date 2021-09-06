Where’s Megan Fox? Machine Gun Kelly on the road with a blonde!

Is there trouble in paradise? After the mud fight with her ex Brian Austin Green (47), Megan Fox (34) finally seems to have found happiness in Machine Gun Kelly (30). Since then, the actress and the musician have actually been inseparable, but now MGK has been spotted with another woman. The rapper moved around the houses with a blonde – from Megan there was no trace of it.

On Thursday, the 30-year-old was photographed by paparazzi on his way to a nightclub. The recordings show Machine Gun Kelly in the company of a blond young woman who is clearly not Megan in West Hollywood. At the end of the party night, the duo should also have disappeared together through the back entrance. The unknown blonde at the artist’s side is said to be his assistant Olivia Stone.

It should get more and more serious between MGK and Megan! In particular, the “Bad Things” interpreter should be sure of his future with Megan and even want to dare to step in front of the altar. Only at the beginning of the year were engagement rumors circulating about the couple, but the Transformers star should prefer to take it slower. “Megan’s in no hurry to get married again”an insider chatted.









Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

Machine Gun Kelly in 2015

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox

