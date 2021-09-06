This is Julia Roberts husband Daniel Moder

When Julia Roberts (53) thinks of the film romances “Pretty Woman” and “The bride who doesn’t dare” with which the actress became world famous in the nineties alongside Richard Gere (71). In 1993 she married country musician Lyle Lovett (63). However, the marriage lasted only about two years.

Julia Roberts, her husband Daniel Moder: The start was bumpy

Julia Roberts and her husband Daniel Moder (51) finally found happiness after Julia had another three-year relationship behind her. The two met while filming “Mexican – A Hot Love”. Julia played the main role in the love story alongside Brad Pitt (56), Daniel was a cameraman.

Daniel Moder and Julia Roberts have been happily married for over 15 years (© Getty Images)

But the two could not allow their feelings at first, because Daniel was still married at the time. About a year after they first met, Daniel divorced his wife and his relationship with Julia Roberts became public. But to this day, the couple hardly ever appears together in public.

Julia Roberts and Daniel Moder have three children

After the wedding on July 4, 2002, Julia and Daniel crowned their love with the birth of twins Hazel and Phinnaeus Moder (16) in November 2004. In 2007, the Roberts-Moder family welcomed their youngest family member, Henry Daniel (13).









There are rarely pictures of the whole family, which is why fans are all the more happy about every photo of Julia Roberts’ children.

Julia Roberts with her children (© Getty Images)

Daniel “Danny” Moder is a successful cameraman

The relationship between Julia and her Danny also seems to work so well because both are active in showbiz and are well versed in this profession. Because not only Julia but also Danny is very successful in his job.

In 1995 he started as a production assistant and slowly worked his way up to becoming a cameraman. He has appeared in many major Hollywood productions such as “Mr. & Mrs. Smith ”or“ Spider-Man 3 ”and was even nominated for an Emmy in 2014.