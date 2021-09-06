The Little Things Film 2021 Trailer Review KINO.de

Film plot and background



Crime thriller with Denzel Washington and Rami Malek as cops on the trail of a serial killer.

Deke Craven (Denzel Washington) can look back on a long career as a police officer, and as Sheriff Deputy he made great strides in his unit in Kern County, California. But he has long been burned out by the brutality of the job. When a serial killer is up to mischief in California, he is tasked with taking on the chase together with the young police officer Baxter (Rami Malek) from Los Angeles.

At the scene of the crime, Deke shows his flair for little things, which has never disappointed him in the past. Nevertheless, he doesn’t always take the rules very carefully elsewhere, but with Baxter he has a compliant cop in front of him. The unequal investigative duo inevitably find themselves in a dilemma of their moral views and must do everything possible to find a way together to stop the serial killer (Jared Leto). In addition, a dark secret from his past overtakes Deke.

“The Little Things” – background, cast, cinema release

Three Oscar winners are part of the cop thriller “The Little Things”. The ensemble is led by Denzel Washington (“Training Day”), his unequal partner is played by Rami Malek (“Bohemian Rhapsody”), while Jared Leto (“Dallas Buyer’s Club”) complements the trio. Natalie Morales (“Battle of the Sexes”), Sofia Vassilieva (“Medium”) and Tom Hughes (“Victoria”) take on other roles.

The gripping crime thriller is directed by John Lee Hancock (“The Blind Side”), who also contributed the script. After a few months of waiting, the cop thriller finally got a German theatrical release: “The Little Things” will be released in German cinemas on July 8, 2021, the FSK gave the thriller from 16 years free.

It is already clear that “The Little Things” will be shown on home screens shortly after its cinema release. Just five weeks after its cinema release, on August 12, 2021, “The Little Things” will appear in the Sky Cinema package.