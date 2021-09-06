The blows of fate really hit her so hard

Her health failed the ‘Lose You to Love Me’ interpreter again and again and she suffers from the autoimmune disease lupus and bipolar disorder, among other things. In addition, things went unhappy for Selena when it came to love and her two relationships with Justin Bieber and The Weekend failed. This also affected her mental health.









“My lupus, my kidney transplant, chemotherapy, having a mental illness and going through very public lovesickness – those were all things that could honestly have defeated me. Every time I went through something I thought, ‘What else? What do I have to do are you going through anything else? ‘”admits the singer. Only the knowledge that she serves as a role model for her fans helped her through these difficult times. “I kept saying to myself, ‘You’re going to help people.’ That’s what helped me. There could have been a time when I wasn’t strong enough and could have done something to hurt myself, “Selena told Elle magazine.

She also had to learn to deal with life in the spotlight. “I felt like an object for a while. I feel gross for a long time,” reveals the actress. The bipolar diagnosis helped her to understand herself better. “I could take a deep breath and say, ‘Okay, that explains so much.'”

BANG Showbiz