Star Wars: Iron Man Talking to Robert Downey Jr. for role

Released 01/13/2021 8:42 AM

So far, the Star Wars franchise isn’t exactly known for hiring superstars. That could change soon, because supposedly the pretty much most successful actor of all time is in talks with Disney.

With over 14 billion US dollars brought in by Robert Downey Jr.’s films, Robert Downey Jr. tops the list of the most successful actors. Of course, these 14 billion did not go into his own pocket, but these should also be full to the brim. The last few years in particular have been extremely successful for Downey Jr. thanks to his role as Iron Man. Now he could switch to another extremely successful film universe and would not even have to change employers.









Apparently Robert Downey Jr. is in talks with Disney for a big role in the upcoming Star Wars series “Ahsoka”. As several smaller pages report, he should slip into the role of Thrawn. An Imperial Grand Admiral who one day emerges from the unknown regions of the galaxy and, thanks to his extreme tactical skills, is immediately taken under the wing of the Emperor. Thrawn is known from the novel series of the same name by bestselling author Timothy Zahn and the animated series “Star Wars: Rebels”. Ahsoka also mentions his name in “The Mandalorian”, which is the first connection between “The Mandalorian” and the upcoming series.

The news that Robert Downey Jr. will play Thrawn has only been rumored so far. No reliable source has yet confirmed this. In general, it could also be that Downey Jr. is under discussion for another role in Star Wars. In the event that the news is correct and negotiations actually take place, they can still fail, after all, Downey Jr. will demand so much salary that this will have a significant impact on the total costs of the series.

So it remains exciting who will ultimately be the villain in “Ahsoka”. Maybe one day we will actually see “Tony Stark” on a Star Destroyer.