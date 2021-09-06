Monday, September 6, 2021
HomeNewsStar Wars: Iron Man Talking to Robert Downey Jr. for role
News

Star Wars: Iron Man Talking to Robert Downey Jr. for role

By Sonia Gupta
0
54




Image by Fynn Sehne

Released 01/13/2021 8:42 AM

So far, the Star Wars franchise isn’t exactly known for hiring superstars. That could change soon, because supposedly the pretty much most successful actor of all time is in talks with Disney.


Previous articleSweetheart stories with Jennifer Aniston
Next articleCrime of the week – suddenly the sheriff has disappeared
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv