Sofia Vergara trains with this workout! • WOMAN.AT

Are you also completely crazy about the sitcom “Modern Family”? Incredible. Our absolute favorite show. Mainly because of her: Sofia Vergara, actress of the spirited “Gloria” and meanwhile the best paid female US series star.

At 44, Sofia Vergara has a body that we would kill for. 1.70 meters tall, the Colombian is not skinny, but has curves and is fit like a sneaker. “I love food, especially cakes. I am simply a connoisseur. Workout is not always easy for me, but I overcome myself. Because when I train, it is not because I want to lose weight compulsively, but because I want to stay healthy,” so Vergara.

And how she does it, Vergara’s personal trainer Jennifer Yates has now revealed to the American fitness portal Well & Good. “In Sofia’s workout, we mainly train the lower body and increase muscle mass here. This means that she generally burns more calories.”

Yates, who opened the Metamorphosis studio in Los Angeles, exclusively shows four of the most important exercises from Sofia Vergara’s fitness plan:





1 THE HIGH PLANK.

Planking is the best exercise to train your entire body. Jennifer Yates has increased the difficulty level for Sofia Vergara:

Prop up on your forearms at a suitable distance from the wall.

Now you walk up the wall with your feet backwards until you only touch it with your toes.

Make sure that your spine stays straight and that you don’t fall into a hollow back!

Hold for 30 – 60 seconds, depending on your fitness level. Then pause. Repeat the exercise three times.





2 THE SHELL.

For this exercise you need an elastic exercise band with which you increase the resistance and thus the training effect. You wrap the tape around your thighs.







Lie on your side on the floor, prop your head on one bent arm.

The knees are bent slightly and the feet are raised about 30 centimeters.

While the lower leg remains stable, open the upper leg until your legs form a trapezoid.

Repeat this about 6 times on each side. Pause.





3 THE BUNGEE.

This workout will tighten your buttocks and thighs. You will also need an exercise band here.

You kneel on the floor with your legs and hands propped up in such a way that you form a “bench”.

The bench is wrapped around your lower knee, the other end around the heel of the leg you are going to be moving.

Now lift your leg up until you have reached a 90 degree angle.

Hold the position and count to five.

Now slowly lower your leg again.

Repeat this six times. Then switch legs.





4th THE HIS TENDON CURL.

Here not only your popsch, but also your knees and tendons are strengthened. You will need a foam roller.