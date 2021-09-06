Monday, September 6, 2021
HomeNewsSofia Vergara: celebrity picture of the day
News

Sofia Vergara: celebrity picture of the day

By Vimal Kumar
0
68




Sofia Vergara
Celebrity Picture of the Day

Sofia Vergara poses with her “Modern Family”

They would also be a sweet family in real life: Actress Sofia Vergara (44) posted a photo of the SAG Awards on Instagram, on which she and her “Modern Family” colleagues Ed O’Neill (70) and Jesse Tyler Ferguson ( 49) can be seen. In the background is also Rico Rodriguez (18), who plays Vergara’s son Manny Delgado in the award-winning series.

Sofia Vergara at the SAG Awards

The actors were nominated in the category “Best Acting Company in a Comedy Series”.




Vergara and Co., who won the prize in this category in 2011 and 2012, went away empty-handed this year (the winner was “Orange Is The New Black”) – but they should have had a lot of fun at the award ceremony. Because the cast gets along not only in front of, but also behind the camera. Ferguson recently celebrated the birthday of her husband Joe Manganiello (40, “True Blood”) together with Vergara.

Sofia Vergara

Your very own wedding album

11 images

CodeList

#Subjects



Previous article▷ Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co: cryptocurrency tax trap
Next articleHe accuses her of lying: Weinstein shoots Angelina Jolie
Vimal Kumar
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv