Sofia Vergara: celebrity picture of the day

They would also be a sweet family in real life: Actress Sofia Vergara (44) posted a photo of the SAG Awards on Instagram, on which she and her “Modern Family” colleagues Ed O’Neill (70) and Jesse Tyler Ferguson ( 49) can be seen. In the background is also Rico Rodriguez (18), who plays Vergara’s son Manny Delgado in the award-winning series.

Vergara and Co., who won the prize in this category in 2011 and 2012, went away empty-handed this year (the winner was “Orange Is The New Black”) – but they should have had a lot of fun at the award ceremony. Because the cast gets along not only in front of, but also behind the camera. Ferguson recently celebrated the birthday of her husband Joe Manganiello (40, “True Blood”) together with Vergara.

