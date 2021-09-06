Monday, September 6, 2021
See Eva Green in the first pictures of the new Tim Burton film

By Arjun Sethi
After a year off, we can look forward to another Tim Burton film at the end of this year. In the usual eccentric manner, the cult director of Edward Scissorhands and Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride is filming the youth novel The Island of Special Children (English: Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children) by Ransom Riggs. Now the first set images for the fantasy film with Eva Green, Samuel L. Jackson, Asa Butterfield, Ella Purnell and Allison Janney have been published. We have put together the atmospheric photos of the novel adaptation for you in a gallery below.

Tim Burton’s new fantasy adventure The Isle of Special Children is about 16-year-old Jacob (Asa Butterfield), who comes across Special Children Island in search of a mysterious being who is responsible for the death of his grandfather. There he meets a group of orphans who are hunted by evil beings called Hollows because of their supernatural abilities. The more Jacob learns about the extraordinary orphans and their protector Miss Peregrine (Eva Green), the more he puts himself in danger. And yet Jacob is the only one who can protect the children from the Hollows. Before The Island of Special Children on 3rd November 2016 starts in German cinemas, you can see the first pictures of the new Tim Burton film here:




In addition to the production images, the US industry magazine was also allowed to Entertainment Weekly already take a look at the filming of The Island of Special Children:

How do you like the first pictures of Tim Burton’s The Isle of Special Children?


