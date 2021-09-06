New trailer for the Netflix musical with Meryl Streep

On December 11th, Netflix will present the new musical film “The Prom“By director Ryan Murphy, who is also known for series such as Glee, Pose but also American Horror Story or 9-1-1. After the first trailer in October, there is now another preview video. The main roles are played by three-time Oscar winner Meryl Streep (“Mamma Mia“) And the late-night presenter James Corcen (“Cats“).

At the center of the story are Dee Dee Allen (Streep) and Barry Glickman (Corden), two New York actors who are in a tight spot. Her expensive new Broadway play flop, threatening both of her careers. Far away in the state of Indiana, the student Emma (Jo Ellen Pellman) has a completely different problem: The homophobic regulations of her high school forbid her from going to prom with her friend Alyssa (Ariana DeBose).









Dee Dee and Barry get wind of Emma’s problem by accident. Now they want to help the girl with all their might – not least because that should help her public reputation. So make your way into the Rust Belt and bring along their colleagues Angie (Nicole Kidman) and Trent (Andrew Rannells). But unfortunately her shameless attempt at self-expression is revealed. And so there is only one thing left for them: they have to wash their conscience clean by throwing Emma the greatest prom night of all time!

Also in the singing and dancing ensemble of “The Prom“: Kerry Washington, Keegan-Michael Key, Tracey Ullman, Kevin Chamberlin, Mary Kay Place, Logan Riley, Nico Greetham, Sofia Deler, and Nathaniel J. Potvin.