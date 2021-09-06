Monday, September 6, 2021
HomeNewsNanu? Melissa McCarthy describes Nicole Kidman as "weirdo"
News

Nanu? Melissa McCarthy describes Nicole Kidman as “weirdo”

By Vimal Kumar
0
55




Well, if that’s not a special compliment! Melissa McCarthy (50) got a role in the series “Nine Perfect Strangers”, which is due to appear in 2021. This means that the “Mike & Molly” star can be seen at the side of a real Hollywood diva. Because Nicole Kidman (53) is also part of the party in the format – and it is with Melissa make a powerful impression. During a TV appearance, she was now carried away to an unusual praise.

at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon spoke Melissa of her collaboration with “The Prom” actress and honestly admitted that she was Nicole originally thought to be aloof. “She is expected to say, ‘Hello, I am Nicole Kidman! ‘ But when you get to know her, you think to yourself: ‘She’s weird. She’s a wonderful weirdo ‘”the 50-year-old laughed.

Also her co-stars Bobby Cannavale and Michael Shannon (46) described Melissa in a similar way. “It’s such a great group and everyone is so weird”she said, emphasizing that she loved exactly that. Above all Michael be one of the funniest and most impressive people she’s ever met.




Melissa McCarthy in August 2019
Nicole Kidman, January 2020
Actor Michael Shannon


Previous articleEl Salvador introduces Bitcoin as its official means of payment
Next articleMiranda Kerr: Better to be with Katy Perry than with Ex
Vimal Kumar
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv