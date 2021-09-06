Marvel hero Robert Downey Jr. produces series for DC

Gus spent his entire childhood in isolation – he’s half deer, half human. On her journey, Gus (Christian Convery, center) finds quite a few companions, including Tommy (Nonso Anozie) and Becky (Stefania Lavie Owen). – Photo: Netflix

Netflix relies on unusual heroes: In the DC series “Sweet Tooth”, the focus is on mixed creatures from humans and animals – including little Gus. As a human-deer hybrid, the boy experiences a breathtaking adventure in search of his origins.









The fact that one of Marvel’s most distinctive figureheads is teaming up with Netflix and filmed a DC comic series should not only astonish fans of the “Avengers” films. While “Iron Man” star Robert Downey Jr. is not in front of the camera for the eight-part fantasy series “Sweet Tooth”, he and his wife Susan Downey are executive producers alongside Amanda Burrell, Linda Moran and series creators Jim Mickle (“Vampire Nation “) and Beth Schwartz (” Arrow “) significantly involved.

At the center of the post-apocalyptic world is ten-year-old Gus (Christian Convery), half human, half deer, who was born as one of several hybrid babies after an apocalyptic event known as “The Great Crumble”. After spending the first decade of his existence hidden in the forest, Gus befriends a wandering nomad named Tommy Jepperd (“Game of Thrones” star Nonso Anozie). He vows to protect Gus while the two set out in search of a legendary safe haven for hybrid children. Together they embark on a survival adventure, find allies and enemies and discover the wild and mysterious forest into which America has turned.

The rather child-friendly presentation suggests that the adaptation of the graphic novel of the same name by Jeff Lemire might be a little more harmless than the dark original. Nevertheless, the series “Sweet Tooth” promises to be a relevant commentary on current affairs – after all, the sometimes more, sometimes less human inhabitants of the fantasy world are plagued by a dangerous virus that not only affects the health of the population, but above all social peace threatened.

The story should be hopeful, said director Jim Mickle in a statement published by Netflix. “Sweet Tooth” is about “what makes a family, what home really means and why it is important to maintain faith in humanity”. The unusually optimistic dystopia can be seen on Netflix from Friday, June 4th.Franziska Wenzlick