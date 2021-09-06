Majority of Salvadorans reject Bitcoin by CoinTelegraph



Shortly before introduction: the majority of Salvadorans reject Bitcoin



A few days before the small Central American country introduces Bítcoin as an official means of payment on September 7, there is violent protest against this move.

According to a new study by the Central American University’s polling institute, UCA, a full 70% of Salvadorans oppose President Nayib Bukele’s plans to introduce.

However, 90% of those surveyed state that they know little about the market-leading cryptocurrency.

Read on on Cointelegraph







