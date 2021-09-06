Kyra Sedgwick accidentally called police to Tom Cruise’s party

Small button, big effect: Guided by her curiosity, Kyra Sedgwick (55) caused some unexpected hustle and bustle over three decades ago. After she and Tom Cruise (58) were in front of the camera for the film “Born on July 4th”, she was invited to a dinner party by her fellow actor. On this wanted to Tom and his guests watch the drama “A Question of Honor”. The evening was however interrupted by a police operation – Kyra had accidentally pressed a panic button.

“There was this mantelpiece and on closer inspection I discovered this button”, describes Kyra in the Drew Barrymore Show the experienced. Hoping something interesting would happen, she pushed the button. When nothing happened, she got a little nervous. As they Tom explained what she had done, this is said to have been absorbed in the middle of a conversation. “He said it was the panic button,” recalls Kyra.

Shortly afterwards, numerous police officers showed up to inquire whether with Tom everything is fine. The screening of the film had to be interrupted for this. “I think there were at least five patrol cars”, told Kyra, whose husband Kevin Bacon (62) was also present at the celebration. Tom I never invited her again after that.









Tom Cruise, Hollywood notoriety

Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon in December 2013

Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon at the 2018 Golden Globes

