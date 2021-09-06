Kylie Jenner: Pure excitement about pregnancy

The reality actress is reportedly pregnant again three years after giving birth to daughter Stormi. The father is said to be her on-off boyfriend Travis Scott, with whom the 24-year-old recently started dating again. The second common offspring should be an absolute dream baby.

“Kylie is fine. Since getting pregnant, she’s been trying to take it slow and rest more,” an insider told People magazine. However, that is easier said than done, after all, Kylie is not only a mother, but also an entrepreneur. “She still has a lot to do with Stormi and her brand. But she seems to love everything,” assures the confidante. “She looks wonderful and very happy. She is excited about her little baby ball and has shown it to her friends. It’s cute to see her so excited.”

Little Stormi is also looking forward to welcoming the sweet newcomer to the world. “Stormi is very aware that a baby is coming and she is so excited. She constantly asks questions and wants to touch Kylie’s stomach, it’s really cute. Kylie always wanted to give Stormi a sibling,” another insider revealed in a recent conversation with ‘E! News’.