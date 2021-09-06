“Havana” -Camila Cabello breaks down in success: “I need therapy”

Camila Cabello has fame, happiness in love with boyfriend Shawn Mendes and a life that some can only dream of. But not everything is running smoothly …

From Samira Schubert

Havana – Camila Cabello (24, “Call me Señorita” ) has fame through her music, happiness in love with boyfriend Shawn Mendes and a life some can only dream of. Even so, not everything is going well in the Cuban-American singer’s life.

Camilla Cabello is a successful singer – but the hype also has its negative sides. © Isabel Infantes / PA Wire / dpa



We already know how much she misses Havana from the world-famous song by the pop icon.

But her heart is also heavy because of other things: Camila Cabello confessed to the Sun in an interview that it had not been easy for her for a long time.

The reason for this was not a heartache, because with Shawn Mendes (23) everything runs so harmoniously, as the “Señorita” sings about in her romantic songs together with the solo artist.

Instead of stressing out with guys, Camila had to gnaw at something else: “I felt so burned out,” she complained about the time before the lockdown. “And I was always under tension.”

The corona pandemic is said to have made her think more about herself and brood. She realized that she should listen to herself more, that she was overburdened with stress.

“That was just too much, it wasn’t good for me. I felt like I was running with a broken leg. But I kept repressing it.” There is also another side to musical success – while appearance after appearance, Cabello hardly had any air to think about the things that preoccupy her.









The Cuban-American singer needed a break. The pandemic gave her the stop button. “I said to myself, ‘I can’t go on like this. I need therapy.” Your emotional burden seems to be better now. Or at least Cabello has now found the right drug for it. She wants to take the time to be healthy and happy – both in relationships and at work.