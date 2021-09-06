Emmy Awards 2021: nomination, date, stars

Television award



These series and stars are nominated for the Emmys 2021





Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmine Cephas Jones virtually announced the nominations on July 13th.

Photo: AP / Uncredited





Los Angeles For the 73rd time the Emmy Awards will be presented in Los Angeles. Especially the drama series “The Crown” and “The Handmaid’s Tale” could win this year. All nominations at a glance.







When will the Emmys be awarded in 2021?

On September 19, 2021 it will be that time again: the most important television award in the world will be awarded. After the corona pandemic thwarted the event last year and it had to take place virtually, the stars can now receive their Emmy Awards in person again in Los Angeles.

Who will host the 2021 Emmy Awards?

The show is moderated by actor and comedian Cedric The Entertainer.

Where are the Emmys shown on TV?

The awards ceremony will be broadcast in the USA by the broadcaster CBS and in Germany by the pay-TV broadcaster TNT Serie.

Which series were nominated for the Emmys?









The nominations were announced on July 13th and it became clear that the Drama series “The Crown” and “The Mandalorian” with 24 nominations each in various categories and “The Handmaid’s Tale” with 21 nominations could win. The leading actors of “The Crown” Josh O’Connor (Prince Charles), Olivia Colman (Queen Elizabeth) and Emma Corrin (Lady Di) can look forward to nominations in this category. But Regé-Jean Page, who plays the Duke of Hastings Simon Basset in the popular Netflix original “Bridgerton”, has a good chance of winning an award. Additionally nominated drama series are “The Boys”, “Lovecraft Country”, “Pose” and “This Is Us”.







In the division Comedy The series “Ted Lasso” can hope for an award as the best comedy series. With 20 nominations, including for Jason Sudeikis in the lead role and Brett Goldstein (as Roy Kent), Brendan Hunt (as Coach Beard), Nick Mohammed (as Nathan Shelley), Jeremy Swift (as Higgins), Juno Temple (as Keeley Jones ) and Hannah Waddingham (as Rebecca Welton) as a supporting actor, the series, which can currently only be seen on Apple TV +, is far ahead.

Other Emmy Nominations for Best Comedy Series:

“Black-ish” stars Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross

“Cobra Kai”

“Emily in Paris”

“Hacks” starring Jean Smart

“The Flight Attendant” with Kaley Cuoco as best leading actress

“The Kominsky Method” with Michael Douglas in the lead role

“Pen15”

as best miniseries The abuse drama “I May Destroy You”, “Mare of Easttown”, “The Ladies’ Gambit”, “The Underground Railroad” and “WandaVision” are nominated. With a total of 23 suggestions, including for Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen in the leading roles, the Marvel series “WandaVision” on Disney + has the edge. The famous actress Kate Winslet and Thomas Brodie-Sangster (known from “Maze Runner” or “Star Wars”) could also make it onto the list of winners.

as best TV movie are nominated:

“Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square”

“Oslo”

“Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia”

“Sylvie’s Love”

“Uncle Frank”

(boat)