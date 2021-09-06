Emily Blunt and John Krasinski turn their backs on Hollywood

Tired of Hollywood? Actor couple Emily Blunt and John Krasinski leave Los Angeles and move to the east coast

Bye-bye, Hollywood Hills! Emily Blunt, 33, and John Krasinski, 37, apparently have had enough of the Hollywood dream factory. At least they don’t want to live in the immediate vicinity anymore. You will be leaving Los Angeles. According to the industry journal “Variety”, the actor couple has one four-story townhouse in Brooklyn, New York bought. The cost of the approximately 410 square meter luxury property: six million dollars (about 5.5 million euros). For this proud sum, Blunt and Krasinski get five bedrooms and five bathrooms as well as some smaller rooms.

New property near the park



The property is said to be just steps away from Prospect Park, which is considered Brooklyn’s counterpart to Central Park. Blunt and Krasinski have already sold some of their properties in the Los Angeles area. Among other things Kendall Jenner counts among the buyers. Kim Kardashian’s half-sister bought the couple’s house in the Hollywood Hills for $ 6.5 million last summer. However there are still a few properties for sale.

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski are looking for more buyers



For example, Blunt and Krasinski are still waiting for a buyer for their $ 3.25 million estate in the small town of Ojai, California.









Emily Blunt can be seen in theaters next week (October 27th) in the thriller “Girl On The Train”. Husband John Krasinski will appear in the Amazon series “Jack Ryan” next year.





