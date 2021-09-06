Chris Pratt’s girlfriend: That’s the woman by his side!

Chris Pratt is best known for his role as Peter Quill / Star-Lord in “Guardians of the Galaxy”, but who is the star in his universe? Here we introduce you to Chris Pratt’s wife!

Chris Pratt’s love life: It shouldn’t work out with Anna Faris

Pratt met his first wife, Anna Faris, on the set of “Take Me Home Tonight” in 2007. Already in the film, the two played lovers and it should have sparked directly. According to Pratt, he wanted to marry Faris directly, but she was already married to Ben Indra. Anna Faris filed for divorce after the film was shot, and the two immediately became a couple. The engagement followed in 2008 and the couple married a year later. In August 2012, their son Jack was born and the marriage seemed like something out of a movie! In 2017 the sad news came: divorce! Apparently the public pressure and also the busy schedule of the two US actors became too much for the marriage.









This is Chris Pratt’s wife!

In 2018, Pratt met Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger. With an age difference of 10 years, they made their relationship public at the end of 2018. The engagement followed just a few months later and they finally tied the knot in July 2019. In August 2020, their first child, Lyla Maria, saw the light of day. Since then, the couple have been happily married and are less exposed to the public. Not much is known about Katherine, only that she is very religious and that Chris Pratt is said to have cemented his faith through her.

Chris Pratt with his wife Katherine at the world premiere of Avengers: Endgame.

All the important facts about Katherine Schwarzenegger:

She is the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger.

She was born on December 13, 1989 in Los Angeles.

She is a writer.

In 2018 she met Chris Pratt at a film premiere.

The engagement followed a few months later and the wedding took place in 2019.

Their first daughter Lyla Maria was born in August 2020.

Image source:

Gettyimages / Rich Polk

