Monday, September 6, 2021
HomeNewsCamila Cabello: She remains a singer
News

Camila Cabello: She remains a singer

By Arjun Sethi
0
62




However, Camila is not planning a long stay in Hollywood. Instead, she claims that she only accepted the part because she “loves music and singing so much”. In the new strip it was possible to try out both in front of the camera. In an interview with Deadline, she explains, “The film really puts the music first, it made it easier to get involved. I love films and I love acting, but I love music and singing so much. To be able to Trying al these things was one of the reasons I was so excited about this movie. “




The film is supposed to be a modern remake of the original fairy tale story. That’s why the good fairy will also be played as the queer Afro-American fairy by Billy Porter, known from ‘POSE’. Camila, who is of Cuban descent herself, will also incorporate her background into the role. About the cast, the ‘Senorita’ interpreter says: “It’s really an honor to play Cinderella, everything that the film stands for, what I stand for. It stands for representation and diversity, dreams and independence. For compassion. All the things, we need to talk about. “

BANG Showbiz


Previous articleMark Wahlberg’s wife and children: This is his family
Next articleDespite (t) the pandemic: New Marvel film “Shang-Chi” breaks cinema record
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv