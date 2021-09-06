Tuesday, September 7, 2021
Brian Austin Green's ex joins Megan Fox
By Arjun Sethi
Unexpected support for Megan Fox (34)? The separation of the actress from Brian Austin Green (47) was relatively calm at first, but has recently turned into a mud fight. In the end, the two clashed because Brian posted a Halloween photo of her son Journey. For Megan a no-go, as she announced to her ex in a comment. Shortly thereafter, the actress released Vanessa Marcil (52) – another ex of Brian – cryptic words that suggest that she is cheering Megan on.

“The truth always comes out”wrote Vanessa, with Brian has an 18 year old son Instagram and added the hashtag #SisterI’mByYourself. Although she calls Megan not by name – but that she shows solidarity for the Transformers actress with her words is obvious. Because only recently had Megan under Brians Halloween pic weathered: “I know you love your kids. But I don’t understand why you can’t stop using them to position yourself on Instagram.”

The former Beverly Hills, 90210 actress has had a difficult relationship with since their split in 2003 Brian. She even claims that the 47-year-old banned their son from his life. Therefore, your contribution may also refer to these words by Megan: “You are so intoxicated by serving the omnipresent representation that I am an absent mother – and you are the always committed and eternal father of the year.”




