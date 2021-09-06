Amber Heard happily buying flowers with her new girlfriend

Actress Amber Heard (33) is happily taken again. Already in January, the ex-wife of actor Johnny Depp (56) was with her new flame Bianca Butti seen at the “Womens March”. In February, the two celebrated together at a pre-Oscar party. Now the two have again been photographed holding hands in California. It becomes clear: Amber and Bianca are still really happy with each other.

As Daily Mail reported the two were recently spotted shopping together. Amber was dressed casually in jeans, rubber boots and sweater on the shopping spree, while her friend Bianca had opted for boots and leather jacket. The couple went shopping at a hardware store in Los Angeles. When they left the shop, their shopping cart was filled with plants and firewood. For whose apartment they bought the items remains open.

The rule of social distancing now also applies in California. Nevertheless, the two do not let the time together: they recently led Biancas Dog out. on Instagram showed Amber Finally, how she passed the time after the walk: She picked oranges in her front yard.

Amber Heard and Bianca Butti at a pre-Oscar party in LA in February 2020

Amber Heard at a party for Parasite in LA in February 2020

Amber Heard in March 2020

