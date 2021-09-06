Monday, September 6, 2021
HomeNewsAmber Heard happily buying flowers with her new girlfriend
News

Amber Heard happily buying flowers with her new girlfriend

By Arjun Sethi
0
53




Actress Amber Heard (33) is happily taken again. Already in January, the ex-wife of actor Johnny Depp (56) was with her new flame Bianca Butti seen at the “Womens March”. In February, the two celebrated together at a pre-Oscar party. Now the two have again been photographed holding hands in California. It becomes clear: Amber and Bianca are still really happy with each other.

As Daily Mail reported the two were recently spotted shopping together. Amber was dressed casually in jeans, rubber boots and sweater on the shopping spree, while her friend Bianca had opted for boots and leather jacket. The couple went shopping at a hardware store in Los Angeles. When they left the shop, their shopping cart was filled with plants and firewood. For whose apartment they bought the items remains open.

The rule of social distancing now also applies in California. Nevertheless, the two do not let the time together: they recently led Biancas Dog out. on Instagram showed Amber Finally, how she passed the time after the walk: She picked oranges in her front yard.

Amber Heard and Bianca Butti at a pre-Oscar party in LA in February 2020
Amber Heard at a party for Parasite in LA in February 2020
Amber Heard in March 2020


Previous articleAfter Chris Pratt, the next Guardian will be in the MCU film · KINO.de
Next articleThe Little Things Film 2021 Trailer Review KINO.de
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv