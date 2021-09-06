After J.Los separation from A-Rod – Ex Ben Affleck should already be in the starting blocks! – People

They were once a radiant Hollywood couple, and theoretically they could be again.

After the official separation from baseball star Alex “A-Rod” Rodriguez (45), Jennifer Lopez (51) is now one of the most sought-after single ladies in the world. And one should already be in the starting blocks!

We’re talking about her ex Ben Affleck (48). He had already taken a liking to J.Lo and was even engaged to her. From 2002 to 2004 there was “Benifer”, the hot dream couple, who then did not dare to go outside the aisle.





“Benifer” smooch in May 2003 at the Staples Center in Los AngelesPhoto: Getty Images



17 years later the love cards have been reshuffled. Both have failed marriages behind them and their last relationships are also old news.

J.Lo separated from her fiancé A-Rod because she allegedly could not trust him fully, Ben Affleck is back on the market after separating from actress Ana de Armas (32) at the beginning of the year.









“At that time, their separation had nothing to do with the fact that they no longer found each other attractive,” said a chat Insider to the “Mirror” the end. Another told “In Touch” before: “You once had a hot romance, and Ben still thinks about that today.”

Just recently, Affleck raved about J. Los’s still youthful look and publicly praised her hard work and professionalism.

“It’s no coincidence that Ben is praising Jen to heaven now that he’s single again,” believes an unnamed source.

Allegedly, the two should get along well again and have talked a lot lately.

Would be a real sensation and a Hollywood-ready script if the two really got together again …