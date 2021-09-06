Monday, September 6, 2021
HomeNewsAfter J.Los separation from A-Rod - Ex Ben Affleck should already be...
News

After J.Los separation from A-Rod – Ex Ben Affleck should already be in the starting blocks! – People

By Sonia Gupta
0
81




They were once a radiant Hollywood couple, and theoretically they could be again.

After the official separation from baseball star Alex “A-Rod” Rodriguez (45), Jennifer Lopez (51) is now one of the most sought-after single ladies in the world. And one should already be in the starting blocks!

We’re talking about her ex Ben Affleck (48). He had already taken a liking to J.Lo and was even engaged to her. From 2002 to 2004 there was “Benifer”, the hot dream couple, who then did not dare to go outside the aisle.



“Benifer” smooch in May 2003 at the Staples Center in Los AngelesPhoto: Getty Images

17 years later the love cards have been reshuffled. Both have failed marriages behind them and their last relationships are also old news.

J.Lo separated from her fiancé A-Rod because she allegedly could not trust him fully, Ben Affleck is back on the market after separating from actress Ana de Armas (32) at the beginning of the year.




“At that time, their separation had nothing to do with the fact that they no longer found each other attractive,” said a chat Insider to the “Mirror” the end. Another told “In Touch” before: “You once had a hot romance, and Ben still thinks about that today.”

Just recently, Affleck raved about J. Los’s still youthful look and publicly praised her hard work and professionalism.

“It’s no coincidence that Ben is praising Jen to heaven now that he’s single again,” believes an unnamed source.

Allegedly, the two should get along well again and have talked a lot lately.

Would be a real sensation and a Hollywood-ready script if the two really got together again …


Lopez and Affleck in July 2003 out and about in Vancouver, Canada

Lopez and Affleck in July 2003 out and about in Vancouver, CanadaPhoto: Getty Images


Previous articleFrom the magic student to the women’s rights activist
Next articleJoe Mangianello + Sofia Vergara: His romantic wedding anniversary gift
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv