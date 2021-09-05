What does “whitewashing” mean? | NETWORLD

ABBREVIATIONS AND THEIR MEANING September 05, 2021 at 6:30 a.m. “Whitewashing” is hotly debated on the internet and you don’t know what that means? We’ll tell you what’s behind the expression.

Here you can find out what is behind the term “whitewashing”. (Source: viiwee / depositphotos.com)

That means whitewashing: whitewashing, whitewashing



The term “whitewashing” is derived from English and literally means “whitewashing”. In the entertainment industry, the term describes a casting practice with white actors: inside for actually non-white roles.

Likewise, “whitewashing” stands for “whitewashing” and refers to the euphemistic, non-truthful representation of a thing.

? Abbreviations in the quiz: What do IDK, BFF and Co mean? Test your knowledge. What does “Yeet” mean?

Whitewashing in entertainment



The term “whitewashing” for entertainment was adopted from the US film industry. There it was shaped in the course of the criticism of racism in the very same. To rewrite scripts and to change the often already established canon in order to adapt the story to a worldview that excludes or belittles other ethnic groups.









In this context, “whitewashing” is also used in the form of black or yellow facing. However, this has become rarer these days and “whitewashing” is increasingly done by rewriting non-white characters. This occupation practice is justified with economic constraints (well-known white stars would bring more profits), which, however, cannot be justified in the current social climate.

Starting with the ancient depictions of Jesus as a white person, “whitewashing” is a current topic in social discussions and in the cancel culture. Most recently, “whitewashing” was also accused of non-heteronormative sexual orientation. Here are a few examples of “whitewashing”:

Winnetou series: In the 1960s, the indigenous characters were embodied by white actors.

A brave way: In 2008 the black journalist Marian Pearl was portrayed by Angelina Jolie with a black face.

Aloha: In the 2015 film, Emma Stone played the Asian-Hawaiian protagonist.

Ghost in the Shell (2017): The Japanese character Motoko Kusanagi in the manga was played by Scarlett Johansson.

Whitewashing in rhetoric



In the context of rhetoric, “whitewashing” refers to “whitewashing”. This is derived from the medieval language of dyers: inside, where the term refers to the refining dyeing of high-quality fabrics and colors. In the modern sense, it is understood to be the euphemistic oratorical or textual representation of a thing.

” Tip: The best VPN providers for more security and data protection

Abbreviations and their meanings