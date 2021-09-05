Tom Holland confuses stunt double with Robert Downey Jr.

Spider-Man star Tom Holland had a charming, yet somewhat uncomfortable encounter with Robert Downey Jr. – who wasn’t Robert Downey Jr. at all – while filming “Captain America: Civil War”.

In an interview with the “GQ” magazine, Tom Holland, who played Peter Parker alias Spider-Man in the film, now said that he had talked nervously and excitedly with a guy. He thought it was Downey Jr. himself – but it was actually just his stunt double. Embarrassingly, he had told his counterpart quite casually, “what a pleasure it was to meet him,” only to then realize a little later that it was actually Downey’s stuntman.

He had a strange feeling

“I was obviously nervous. I mean, it would be strange if I wasn’t nervous. I saw Anthony and Joe Russo, the directors, and then I saw Downey standing there in the casting room. I went over and introduced myself. But I remember thinking, ‘This is a little strange. It doesn’t look the way I imagined it or the way I remember it ‘”.

The real one then came in through the door

The actor continued: “Still, I shook his hand and said, ‘It’s a pleasure to meet you.’ Then I explained how excited I was about the opportunity and how much it meant to me … And then? Well, then a door opened and the actual star walked in – Robert Downey Jr. So I was chatting with his stunt double the whole time. But that’s how I got rid of my nervous, losing mood. And when I actually met Downey, I was a little cooler and collected. “

“Let your body take over”

But the 24-year-old still took something away from this special day. The Hollywood star gave him one more decisive piece of advice, which he still uses today. “He took me aside and said, ‘I remember the feeling. I’ve been through this before and it’s incredibly stressful. Enjoy the process and let your body take over. ‘”

Eating muesli made easy

Tom Holland is still doing this today. “I was shooting a new Spider-Man scene the other day and had to eat a bowl of cereal. And I just couldn’t eat a bowl of cereal like a normal person – I was too trapped in my head. And director Jon Watts asked me, ‘What are you doing?’ And I said, ‘Sorry, I’m doing this with my head right now and I have to do this with my body. “

So it was good advice. And I think that’s the advice that got me the Spider-Man job in the end. ”A third Spider-Man film with Tom Holland is slated for release on December 17, 2021.