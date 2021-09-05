Sunday, September 5, 2021
Tom Holland confuses stunt double with Robert Downey Jr.

By Sonia Gupta
Tom Holland confuses stunt double with Robert Downey Jr.

Photo: imago / Cover-Images

02/27/2021 8:30 p.m.

Spider-Man star Tom Holland had a charming, yet somewhat uncomfortable encounter with Robert Downey Jr. – who wasn’t Robert Downey Jr. at all – while filming “Captain America: Civil War”.

In an interview with the “GQ” magazine, Tom Holland, who played Peter Parker alias Spider-Man in the film, now said that he had talked nervously and excitedly with a guy. He thought it was Downey Jr. himself – but it was actually just his stunt double. Embarrassingly, he had told his counterpart quite casually, “what a pleasure it was to meet him,” only to then realize a little later that it was actually Downey’s stuntman.


Sonia Gupta
