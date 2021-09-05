“The Last Duel”: Matt Damon and Adam Driver compete in a life-and-death battle

It will be a life and death fight: In Ridley Scott’s new film “The Last Duel”, Matt Damon and Adam Driver are two great Hollywood stars in a merciless duel. Particularly succinct: The story is not about pure artistic freedom, but about real facts – because the fight actually took place. (Also Read: Control Z On Netflix: What We Know About Season 2 So Far)

“The Last Duel”: A (real) fight to the death

“The Last Duel” addresses this last officially held duelwhich took place in medieval France in 1386. At that time, it was still quite common for disputes not to be finally settled by a judge in court if there was a lack of evidence. Another method was chosen to clarify this: whoever was right was given one A life and death battle decided. Whether the victim of the fight was actually guilty did not matter – the result was simply viewed as a judgment of God.

So what is the film about? Marguerite de Carrouges, wife of the knight Jean de Carrouges (played by Matt Damon), accuses another knight of rape. After Count Pierre d’Alencon does not take Jean’s indictment seriously and rejects it, the latter goes straight to the king and demands a court battle. He gets this too – in the form of a duel. As a result, he has to compete with his adversary Jacques Le Gris in a life-and-death struggle for the verdict.









The story was first published in 2004 by Eric Jager as a book under the title “On honor and death: A knightly duel for the life of a woman” and is now being made into a film by the gladiator director.

A star cast in “The Last Duel”

The first trailer definitely gives hope for an exciting historical drama. This is also supported by the great cast of the film. Matt Damon’s opponent in the duel is played by Adam Driver, his wife to “Killing Eve” star Jodie Comer. Ben Affleck is in front of the camera as Count Pierre d’Alencon. And with Ridley Scott, who is now 83 years old, there is a real legend on the director’s chair.

“The Last Duell” will be shown in German cinemas from October 14th.

