Stylish duo: Natalie Portman goes shopping with her daughter

Well, if that’s not even a trendy mother-daughter duo! Natalie Portman (39) keeps her two children out of the public as much as possible. It is important to the actress and her husband Benjamin Millepied (43) that their offspring grow up as normally as possible. This also includes down-to-earth shopping trips. On her most recent shopping spree, the beauty and her daughter strolled Amalia (3) Not only relaxed between the clothes racks, but above all super stylish!

Just before she started filming for “Thor: Love and Thunder” took Natalie time again for your loved ones. Together with her husband and daughter, they went to a market in Byron Bay, Australia. Photos that Daily Mail present, show Benjamin in a casual outfit, while his women have dressed up mightily: The Oscar winner wears a long boho dress with brightly colored floral embroidery and Amalia apparently also likes colors: The three-year-old is dressed in pink shoes, a matching cap and a light blue dress with animal motifs.

The shopping trip was probably a complete success! Other pictures show Amalia with a different headgear and also Natalie suddenly wears a hat on his head. The 39-year-old seems to like the mother-daughter look – She happily beams at her child in the photos.

Benjamin Millepied and Natalie Portman at the 2020 Oscars

BG015 / Bauergriffin.com / MEGA Benjamin Millepied and Natalie Portman with their daughter Amalia, August 2019

Natalie Portman, November 2019

8th They don’t quite meet my taste.



