She was secretly in love with this royal!

Julia Roberts has actually been happily married for eighteen years, but if it had been up to her, it would not have been husband Daniel Moder at her side, but a royal, with whom the actress had long been in love.

It has become quiet around Julia Roberts in the last few months, she was last seen in 2018 in the television series “Homecoming”. According to the US media, that’s because the “Pretty Woman” star with the beaming smile and husband Daniel Moder have been in one for years deep marital crisis put. At the beginning of the year there were the first rumors that the 53-year-old had been unhappy in her marriage for a long time. Julia proves again and again that there is not much to these rumors on Instagram. Even if her last post with husband Daniel was almost five months ago, she seems to want to show her critics again and again that things are going brilliantly between her and her husband.









Julia Roberts was enthusiastic about King Willem-Alexander

Would it stay that way if suddenly the Dutch King Willem-Alexander would report to Julia Roberts? Beauty is said to have had an eye on him a few years ago – at least that’s what the Dutch journalist René Mioch said in an interview with the “Het Parool” newspaper. Allegedly at that time there was almost a romance between the actress and the monarch, but with a first meeting it never worked – to the chagrin of Juliet, who is said to have told the journalist about her crush: “Julia was totally in love with our monarch at the time. Then I tried to organize a premiere where both of them would be present”, reports the journalist, who could very well have imagined the Hollywood beauty as queen, about the coupling attempt and further: “Julia Roberts as our queen, it seemed such a beautiful thought to me”it continues. At that time, King Willem-Alexander was still crown prince and did not know his current wife Máxima at the time. Too bad, because we too could very well have imagined the Hollywood icon as a glamorous queen.

You can read more hot stories here:

Are you still looking for the right outfit for the holidays?

Here come the most beautiful Christmas styles for Christmas in a small group!