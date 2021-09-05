Preview: TV tips on Sunday (05.09.2021)

You will never miss a program again. Here you will find all program highlights on Sunday at a glance.

8:15 p.m., Das Erste, Police Call 110: Until midnight, crime thriller



Elisabeth “Bessie” Eyckhoff (Verena Altenberger), who has recently moved to the Munich Homicide Commission as Chief Detective Officer, is immediately confronted with a tricky case. She has arrested a suspected serial killer and everything speaks for his guilt, but there is no evidence. She needs a confession to pull the dangerous perpetrator out of circulation – until midnight, otherwise the judges will release him again.

8:15 p.m., ProSieben, Bohemian Rhapsody, music drama



In 1970, Freddie Mercury (Rami Malek) joined the band Queen. After initial successes in Great Britain, the four musicians soon achieved their worldwide breakthrough and one hit after the other followed. But when Freddie wants to take off as a solo artist, the band seems to be facing the end. Can the four of them overcome their differences and pull themselves together again for the Live Aid appearance?









8:15 p.m., Sat.1, Die Schadenfreundinnen, Comedy



Carly (Cameron Diaz) thinks she is in a happy relationship with Mark (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) – until she meets his wife Kate (Leslie Mann). As it turns out, the two are more than just the same man, which creates an extraordinary friendship. They quickly find out that their serious painter has a third lover (Kate Upton) who is brought on board without further ado. Soon the “Schadenfreundinnen” begin to forge plans for revenge.

8:15 p.m., ZDF, Rosamunde Pilcher: Heart flows, love film



Ever since Jacky’s (Liliane Zillner) mother died in a fire many years ago, she has felt obliged to carry on her mother’s legacy. But her father Ronald (Jochen Nickel) is worried about Jacky because her whole life revolves around the distillery. When Jacky’s older sister Alice (Hedi Honert) unexpectedly arrives in St. Agnes, the two of them have a solid argument. Nonetheless, Ronald has a very special surprise in store for his 60th birthday: he wants to jointly transfer the distillery to the sisters while they are still alive.

8:15 p.m., RTLzwei, The Sex Pact, comedy



The three childhood friends Julie (Kathryn Newton), Kayla (Geraldine Viswanathan) and Sam (Gideon Adlon) make a pact: They want to lose their virginity on the night of the prom. But who has a big problem with that? The overly cautious trio of Julie’s hip single mother Lisa (Leslie Mann), Kayla’s father (John Cena), who vacillates between anger and tears, and Sam’s divorced, often nasty father Hunter (Ike Barinholtz). Will the three chaos thwart their offspring’s plan?

CodeList