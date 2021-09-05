Sunday, September 5, 2021
Matt Damon would be ready for another “Ocean’s” movie

By Sonia Gupta
Hollywood actor Matt Damon would be ready for another “Ocean’s” part. The 50-year-old embodies the pickpocket Linus Caldwell.

  • Matt Damon would be right back in front of the camera for an "Ocean's" movie.
  • The actor embodies the master crook Linus Caldwell.

Matt Damon would be back on camera for another “Ocean’s” part. The 50-year-old actor embodied the pickpocket Linus Caldwell in the successful franchise around the master crook Danny Ocean (George Clooney).

If another part of the Steven Soderbergh trilogy was filmed, Damon said he wouldn’t say no. On the “Jess Cagle Show” on the SiriusXM radio station, the Hollywood star says: “That has always been my position since we shot Ocean’s Thirteen.”

It would be particularly important to him, however, that the deceased cast members Bernie Mac and Carl Reiner are honored in a new part. Matt explains his point of view: “The other guys and I are still in touch. This film created great friendships, so we would always return. “

