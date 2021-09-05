Matt Damon would be ready for another “Ocean’s” movie

Hollywood actor Matt Damon would be ready for another “Ocean’s” part. The 50-year-old embodies the pickpocket Linus Caldwell.
Matt Damon would be back on camera for another “Ocean’s” part. The 50-year-old actor embodied the pickpocket Linus Caldwell in the successful franchise around the master crook Danny Ocean (George Clooney).
If another part of the Steven Soderbergh trilogy was filmed, Damon said he wouldn’t say no. On the “Jess Cagle Show” on the SiriusXM radio station, the Hollywood star says: “That has always been my position since we shot Ocean’s Thirteen.”
It would be particularly important to him, however, that the deceased cast members Bernie Mac and Carl Reiner are honored in a new part. Matt explains his point of view: “The other guys and I are still in touch. This film created great friendships, so we would always return. “
