Margot Robbie takes on the role alongside Christian Bale

It was only recently announced that the Batman actor and director David O. Russell are once again working on a project together. The two already knew each other from Micky Ward’s biography ‘The Fighter’, for which Bale won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. They also worked together in ‘American Hustle’. It was already rumored that Margot Robbie would play the leading role, now ‘Deadline’ reported that she is definitely on board. Jamie Foxx and Angelina Jolie may also be there. There are no details of the plot yet, but it is probably about an unusual collaboration between a doctor and a lawyer. The film is being produced by Matthew Budman for the film production company New Regency, and it is scheduled to start in early April.







