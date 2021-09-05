Margot Robbie takes on the role alongside Christian Bale

RTL.de>feeds>
February 15, 2020 – 10:22 am clock
Now it’s confirmed: Margot Robbie will be seen alongside Christian Bale in the film ‘Amsterdam’.
It was only recently announced that the Batman actor and director David O. Russell are once again working on a project together. The two already knew each other from Micky Ward’s biography ‘The Fighter’, for which Bale won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. They also worked together in ‘American Hustle’. It was already rumored that Margot Robbie would play the leading role, now ‘Deadline’ reported that she is definitely on board. Jamie Foxx and Angelina Jolie may also be there. There are no details of the plot yet, but it is probably about an unusual collaboration between a doctor and a lawyer. The film is being produced by Matthew Budman for the film production company New Regency, and it is scheduled to start in early April.
Most people know Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn in the action flick ‘Suicide Squad’. The Australian was initially only known in her home country for the soap opera ‘Neighbors’, but from 2011 she landed international roles and came to Hollywood. In the meantime, the 29-year-old has made it to the top. Last year she played the style icon Sharon Tate in Quentin Tarantino’s award-winning film ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’. Apparently she was particularly fond of the DC comic character from ‘Suicide Squad’: In ‘Birds of Prey’, which has been in theaters since February 7, Margot slipped into the role of Harley Quinn again.
BANG Showbiz