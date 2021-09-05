Johnny Depp cheated a month after the wedding?

April 03, 2020 – 10:29 am clock

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp: The War of the Roses continues

The former Hollywood dream couple filed for divorce four years ago. Since then, Amber Heard and Johnny Depp have repeatedly accused each other. Now the war of the roses goes into the next round. In a new court file, Johnny Depp accuses his ex of cheating on him just a month after marrying Tesla founder Elon Musk.

Did Amber Heard cheat on ex Johnny Depp with Elon Musk?

“Amber met Elon no later than a month after the wedding,” said Johnny’s lawyers’ newly published court files, reported “The Hollywood Gossip”. Amber Heard received her lover Elon Musk late at night in her penthouse in March 2015. The employees at the Eastern Columbia building had confirmed that Amber had asked to let Elon into the garage and elevator. Johnny Depp was filming abroad at the time.







Amber Heard had previously stated that Elon Musk first visited her after her husband threw a bottle of vodka at her. Elon Musk also denies the allegations: The first date with Amber Heard only took place after the marriage ended.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: Domestic Violence, Defamation, and Fraud