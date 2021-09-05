Sunday, September 5, 2021
Johnny Depp cheated a month after the wedding?

By Arjun Sethi
April 03, 2020 – 10:29 am clock

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp: The War of the Roses continues

The former Hollywood dream couple filed for divorce four years ago. Since then, Amber Heard and Johnny Depp have repeatedly accused each other. Now the war of the roses goes into the next round. In a new court file, Johnny Depp accuses his ex of cheating on him just a month after marrying Tesla founder Elon Musk.

Did Amber Heard cheat on ex Johnny Depp with Elon Musk?

“Amber met Elon no later than a month after the wedding,” said Johnny’s lawyers’ newly published court files, reported “The Hollywood Gossip”. Amber Heard received her lover Elon Musk late at night in her penthouse in March 2015. The employees at the Eastern Columbia building had confirmed that Amber had asked to let Elon into the garage and elevator. Johnny Depp was filming abroad at the time.




Amber Heard had previously stated that Elon Musk first visited her after her husband threw a bottle of vodka at her. Elon Musk also denies the allegations: The first date with Amber Heard only took place after the marriage ended.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: Domestic Violence, Defamation, and Fraud

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard met on the set of their film “The Rum Diary” in 2011 and were married in February 2015. In May 2016, Amber Heard filed for divorce, accusing ex-Johnny Depp of domestic violence. The actor denied the allegations and sued Amber Heard for defamation. Amber is also said to have been the one who mistreated him. The allegation of adultery adds another facet to the Amber Heard-Johnny Depp trial. Which of the two is ultimately right can only be decided by the court.


