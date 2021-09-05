John Wick series without Keanu Reeves

Released 05/01/2021 3:09 PM

It has been known for some time that a John Wick spin-off series is in the works. So far, fans have hoped to see Keanu Reeves as John Wick at least in a guest appearance. However, this possibility has now been completely eliminated.

The “John Wick” trilogy is very popular. No wonder that those responsible have decided to expand the film series into a whole universe. In addition to the three films and the two others that are being planned, a spin-off film and a series are now to be released. It was already known that the series would be called “The Continental” and that the eponymous hotel would be the focus. We didn’t have any further details, at least until now.

Now many fans have lost their hope. So far, some have assumed that Keanu Reeves could have at least one cameo on “The Continental”. This hope has now been put a stop, because Kevin Beggs, head of the TV division of Lionsgate, recently announced that Reeves will only be involved as a producer on the series. The reason for this is also a very simple one: “The Continental” will play around 40 years before the “John Wick” film series. The focus should be a young Winston. Winston is known from the films and is the manager of the Continental Hotel. In the films, Ian McShane will play the role, in the series a younger actor will take over the role.

We’ll have to wait a long time before we can finally stream “The Continental”. “John Wick 4” is supposed to come into the cinemas first. That will probably happen in May 2022. However, we do not yet know where “The Continental” will be published in this country. In America, the series is to run on the TV station Starz.















Revenge is not sweet! This is proven by the best thriller of 2015 with a fantastic Keanu Reeves in the lead role! Trailer for the brutal film John Wick.







He doesn’t really want to, but he always HAS to kill people. And that in a very cool action fireworks display. Very here the new trailer for the second part of the John Wick series. John Wick: Chapter 2.