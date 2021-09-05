Sunday, September 5, 2021
How Rihanna reacted to her new billionaire status

By Sonia Gupta
Cosmetic products have pop stars Rihanna according to estimates by the US business magazine Forbes made a billionaire. The 33-year-old singer (“Umbrella”) increased her fortune to an estimated $ 1.7 billion (about 1.4 billion euros), making her the richest singer in the world and the second richest entertainer after Oprah Winfrey, as the magazine reported on Wednesday.

With probably $ 1.4 billion comes out loud Forbes a large part of the fortune from Rihanna’s cosmetic line “Fenty Beauty”. According to the report, the singer owns half of the cosmetics brand she founded in 2017 with the French luxury goods group LVMH.




According to her own statements, inclusion is particularly important: “I wanted men to be represented (in the advertising campaign) because this skin care line is gender-neutral,” she said Entertainment Tonight. “I want (…) men not to be afraid to use skin care products. They think it’s a feminine thing, they think it’s only for girls – and I don’t like that idea. We all have skin (. ..). ” It was also important to her that her products are suitable for all skin types and skin colors. As Entertainment Tonight reported that Rihanna reacted “modestly” to the question of what her new billionaire status means to her. “God is good,” she is said to have declared.

Richest singer in the world

Earned more millions Rihanna with her work as a singer and actress and with her underwear brand “Savage X Fenty”. On the other hand, the singer discontinued a line for luxury fashion, also a joint project with LVMH, in February.


