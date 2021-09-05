First picture by Mark Wahlberg has a nasty surprise in store · KINO.de

A new picture has been published for the upcoming video game adaptation “Uncharted”. And fans are not thrilled with Wahlberg’s appearance.

The developer studio Naughty Dog is one of the most successful studios in the video game industry in recent years. The studio’s two series, “Uncharted” and “The Last of Us”, offer gripping stories and fantastic gameplay – paired with breathtaking graphics. So it’s no wonder that a film adaptation is in progress for both series. While HBO is planning a series for “The Last of Us”, Sony Pictures has been working on a feature film for “Uncharted” for years.

The filming under director Ruben Fleischer with Tom Holland as the young Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg as his mentor Victor ‘Sully’ Sullivan is already done. At the end of 2020, Holland revealed the first picture of themselves as the daring adventurer Drake. The response from the fans was overwhelmingly positive. The same cannot be said of another recently published picture. It’s also for the first time Mark Wahlberg as Sully to see. And that is exactly the problem for the fans:

For those who are not familiar with the original, Sully is an older man in the video games with gray hair and a mustache who prefers to puff a cigar and walk around in a ribbed undershirt and open shirt. And exactly what the fans apparently want to see cannot be seen in the very first picture with Wahlberg’s Sully. The reactions were not long in coming:

“Uncharted” with Mark Wahlberg as Mark Wahlberg. “

“If I didn’t know that Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg are in this movie, I wouldn’t have guessed that this should be ‘Uncharted’.”

“Sully is unrecognizable here in his role as Mark Wahlberg in ‘Uncharted’.”

“I’m being told that this is Sully and Nathan Drake? Tom as Nathan … maybe. But Mark as Sully … ugh. “







Some seem to have a general problem with the fact that Mark Wahlberg is on board as Sully. Years ago, the outcry among some fans was great, when the action star was still traded as Nathan Drake. At the time, many wanted to see Nathan Fillion in the role:

“The thing is, I would probably have watched ‘Uncharted’ if it wasn’t for Mark Wahlberg.”

“I was looking forward to the ‘Uncharted’ movie with Tom Holland as Drake. Then I found out that Mark Wahlberg will be Sully. And all of a sudden my anticipation evaporated and I probably won’t watch the film now. “

“That Mark Wahlberg plays Sully in the ‘Uncharted’ movie, even though there is Dylan McDermott, will always amount to sheer mockery.”

However, some Twitter users are generally skeptical whether Holland and Wahlberg can fill these two characters with life and bring them to the screen true to the original:

“I’m really, really unsure of myself with Tom Holland as Nate. And that Mark Wahlberg officially plays Sully doesn’t make things any better. I love this series so much and I don’t think these two fit the roles. It just doesn’t suit them. “

“Uncharted”: Excited fans miss an important detail

Perhaps it is to be understood as a compliment for Holland’s masculine appearance that in this first picture, together with Wahlberg, they forget that the filming of “Uncharted” takes place before the main plot of the video games. Drake is nowhere near the mid to late thirties he is in video games.

And that in turn means that Sully is younger here too. In video games, Sully is in his late 50s to early 60s. Assuming Holland’s Nathan Drake may be in his mid-20s, Wahlberg’s Sully is likely to be in his late 40s. It is therefore not a mistake that he appears younger here. Wahlberg himself is 49 years old, by the way. And as far as the criticism with the Schnauzer is concerned, the actor has already indicated on Instagram that this will come at a given point in the film:

In general, it only remains until the cinema release on February 10, 2022 to wait when “Uncharted” starts in German cinemas. But maybe the fans can also be won over with a trailer.

