Father demands payment: Britney Spears is “not surprised”

Britney Spears (39) saw this move by her father Jamie Spears (69) coming! Last August, it became known that the father of three was giving up his position as guardian after years of disputes in court. But he apparently did not want to give himself up so easily: The entrepreneur is said to have demanded a whopping 1.7 million euros from his daughter for his resignation. Britney herself is supposedly not at all surprised by this request!

A person close to the singer now reported HollywoodLifethat the pop princess had already expected that Jamie to strike another stroke. “She has a feeling that he is [ohnehin] had benefited from their income for years “believed to know the source. Britney felt oppressed for years under the tutelage of her father. “Her only consolation is that she’ll finally have some rights.”

That’s why the “I’m Not A Girl, Not Yet a Woman” interpreter is so happy that the 69-year-old will no longer have control over her life. “She really has the feeling that there is a light at the end of the tunnel”the source revealed. Britney just be “totally relieved that something is finally happening.”

