Sunday, September 5, 2021
Emily Blunt: Look of the Day

By Arjun Sethi
Emily Blunt
Actress Emily Blunt made a dazzling white appearance at the world premiere of “Mary Poppins Returns” in LA.

Emily Blunt (35, “A Quiet Place,”) can be seen on the big screen in “Mary Poppins’ Returns” from December 20. At the world premiere of the film in Los Angeles, the actress has now attracted everyone’s attention stepped across the red carpet in a white, floor-length dream robe by the Russian label Yanina Couture. The large puffed sleeves and a deep cleavage were particularly eye-catching. A belt around the waist emphasized her slim silhouette.




She rounded off her elegant outfit with shoes from Loriblu, which, however, could not be seen under the floor-length skirt. She also had a Judith Leiber clutch with her. The jewelry in the form of large, silver drop earrings and some rings came from Stephen Webster. The wife of John Krasinski (39, “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan”) had her blond mane tied back in a loose pigtail, with some strands playing around her face. Her subtle make-up of black mascara, some blush and light lipstick made the look perfect.

Arjun Sethi
