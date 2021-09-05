Sunday, September 5, 2021
Don't Breathe 2 | Free press

By Arjun Sethi
For the cinema release on September 9, 2021, we are giving away two fan packages, each with two cinema tickets and Blu-ray of the first film

Starts on September 9, 2021 “Don’t Breathe 2” the continuation of the horror thriller hit from 2016 in German cinemas. For the cinema release we are giving away two fan packages, each with two cinema tickets and Blu-ray of the first film. Simply solve the picture pairs game and win!

About the film:

DON’T BREATHE 2 is set in the years after a blind man’s house was broken into, with fatal consequences. That very man, Norman Nordstrom (STEPHEN LANG), now lives lonely and completely withdrawn until his dark past catches up with him and he has to face his sins.

In addition to Stephen Lang (“Avatar – Aufbruch nach Pandora”, “Don’t Breathe”), Brendan Sexton III (“Three Billboards Outsite Ebbing, Missouri”, “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Film”) and Madelyn Grace belong to the cast of horror -Thrillers. Directed by Rodo Sayagues, who wrote the script again with Fede Alvarez (“Evil Dead”), the director of DON’T BREATHE. DON’T BREATHE 2 was produced by Fede Alvarez, Sam Raimi (“Spider-Man” trilogy) and Rob Tapert. The executive producers are Nathan Kahane, Joe Drake, Erin Westerman, Andrew Pfeffer, Rick Jacobson and Stephen Lang.

For the theatrical release of “Don’t Breathe 2” We’re giving away two fan packages, each with two cinema tickets and Blu-ray of the first film.

► Click here for the Picture pairs game.

The competition runs until September 12, 2021.

Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
