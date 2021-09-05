De’Longhi catches Brad Pitt as testimonial »Leadersnet

As the market leader in the field of fully automatic coffee machines, De’Longhi will launch the first international campaign in the company’s history in September 2021. Directed by Damien Chazelle. Starring: Brad Pitt.

“De’Longhi has seen exceptional growth in recent years – coffee machines in particular have played a central role in this,” explains Massimo Garavaglia, CEO of the De’Longhi Group. “We see in Brad Pitt the perfect brand ambassador to represent De’Longhi worldwide – he embodies the quintessence of our brand: courageous and international, but at the same time sophisticated and elegant.”

A day in the life of Brad Pitt









The film provides a classic glimpse into “a day in the life of Brad Pitt”. The scenes show him buying coffee beans in the morning, stopping for fuel on his motorcycle after a tour through Los Angeles – and lead the viewer to an experience that we all look forward to every day: coming home and relaxing with an aromatic coffee or to enjoy cappuccino: for a perfect moment of pleasure.

In addition to the actor and the director, the spot features two other Oscar winners: cinematographer Linus Sandgren and composer Justin Hurwitz, both part of the La La Land dream team. Hurwitz, who wrote an outstanding soundtrack for the campaign, said, “When I saw Damien playing with the film grain and Brad showing his coolest side, I couldn’t wait to capture that vibe musically.” The famous photographer Lachlan Bailey completes the team.

The decision to select Brad Pitt for this international campaign means much more to the brand than working with a world-famous icon – Brad Pitt is a well-known actor and producer, is environmentalist, is an art collector and has a passion for Architecture and design.