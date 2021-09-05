Chris Pratt lived on food donations when he was a child

Who would have thought? Hollywood twinkle Chris Pratt (41) has not only impressed in the past with his acting performances in films such as “Guardians of the Galaxy” or “Jurassic World”. He caused quite a stir with his well-trained body. Not least because of this, his fans were able to look forward to more good news about two weeks ago: The 41-year-old will play alongside in the next Thor film Chris Hemsworth with. But it went so well for Chris not always in life!

In one Instagram-Livestream revealed the Hollywood star a detail from his life before his cinema career: “I grew up in a city of 7,000 people and there have been some tough economic times. We had a grocery store near us and I’m not ashamed to say my family had to go there sometimes.” For this reason, in the current situation, it is not reprehensible for him if people would accept such an offer, he explained his opinion on the subject.

He himself often thinks about how he could help and support people in general, but also especially in these difficult times, revealed Chris on social networks. He also emphasized that it was also important for him to de-stigmatize the acceptance of food donations so that more people would dare to accept them.

Landmark Media Press and Picture / ActionPress Chris Pratt as Star-Lord in “Guardians of the Galaxy”

Chris Pratt, actor

Chris Pratt at Nickelodeon’s 2019 Kids’ Choice Awards

