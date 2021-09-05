Sunday, September 5, 2021
HomeNewsChris Hemsworth's wife Elsa Pataky shows off her strong biceps
News

Chris Hemsworth’s wife Elsa Pataky shows off her strong biceps

By Sonia Gupta
0
52




Elsa Pataky (44) is in no way inferior to her husband Chris Hemsworth (37)! The Australian actor is used to appearances with a steely body. On the screen, the Marvel star regularly swings the hammer with strong upper arms as Thor. But now his wife also surprised Elsa with impressive biceps! The native Spanish also flexed her muscles on the set of her new project and filmed herself.

on Instagram the 44-year-old shared a video that she showed shortly before the recordings for the new Netflix flick “Interceptor”. In it, the model plays a female army lieutenant who has to save the world from 16 nuclear missiles – and accordingly has Elsa also brought into shape. In the short video she can be seen on set with her trainer Tim, with whose help she demonstrates her muscles. “Pump up those muscles before filming starts”she wrote about the short sequence.

To prepare for her action-packed role, was Elsa drilled by personal trainer Luke Zocchi last month – from the same coach who trains her husband. The result is allowed Chris now you can even experience it up close on the film set: he is involved in the shooting as executive producer.

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth, 2017
Elsa Pataky on the set of ""Interceptor", April 2021

Instagram / elsapatakyconfidential

Elsa Pataky on the set of Interceptor April 2021
Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky in New York 2019


Previous articleDisney +: In “Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles” you see Billie Eilish live
Next articleCardano brings upgrade Alonzo into the testnet – new all-time high for ADA – Block-Builders.de
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv