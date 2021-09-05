Chris Hemsworth’s wife Elsa Pataky shows off her strong biceps

Elsa Pataky (44) is in no way inferior to her husband Chris Hemsworth (37)! The Australian actor is used to appearances with a steely body. On the screen, the Marvel star regularly swings the hammer with strong upper arms as Thor. But now his wife also surprised Elsa with impressive biceps! The native Spanish also flexed her muscles on the set of her new project and filmed herself.

on Instagram the 44-year-old shared a video that she showed shortly before the recordings for the new Netflix flick “Interceptor”. In it, the model plays a female army lieutenant who has to save the world from 16 nuclear missiles – and accordingly has Elsa also brought into shape. In the short video she can be seen on set with her trainer Tim, with whose help she demonstrates her muscles. “Pump up those muscles before filming starts”she wrote about the short sequence.

To prepare for her action-packed role, was Elsa drilled by personal trainer Luke Zocchi last month – from the same coach who trains her husband. The result is allowed Chris now you can even experience it up close on the film set: he is involved in the shooting as executive producer.

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth, 2017

Instagram / elsapatakyconfidential Elsa Pataky on the set of Interceptor April 2021

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky in New York 2019

