Cardano brings upgrade Alonzo into the testnet – new all-time high for ADA – Block-Builders.de





Cardano (ADA) was trading above $ 3 for the first time in its history. The new all-time high is driven by the upcoming upgrade Alonzo, which was imported into the Cardano Testnet.

At Cardano (ADA) there is currently optimism. Yesterday was per Twitter announced that the eagerly awaited upgrade Alonzo has been transferred to Cardano’s testnet. The news immediately drove ADA’s share price and temporarily brought Cardano prices of a good 3 US dollars, which marks a new all-time high. In the last 30 days alone, ADA has grown by more than 100 percent and catapulted Cardano to the prestigious third place among the most financially strong cryptocurrencies, behind Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). So why is the Alonzo upgrade so important to Cardano?

ADA goes DeFi – September 12th should bring upgrade Alonzo

Cardano, with Ethereum co-founder Charles Hoskinson as mastermind, has wanted to become the most advanced cryptocurrency in the world with academic work in the background. But so far ADA has lacked monetary use cases, because Cardano still lacks smart contracts and thus the entry ticket to the booming Decentralized Finances (DeFi) division. Alonzo is supposed to deliver these smart contracts for ADA and has been in discussion for a good six months. With Alonzo in Cardano’s testnet, developers can now try out their DeFi projects. With September 12th as the planned date for Alonzo in the ADA mainnet, there is also a clear schedule.









Observers are curious to see whether DeFi will actually start to blossom there with Smart Contracts at Cardano. Hoskinson had a good one before him Year forecastthat thousands of DApps, hundreds of assets and much more will be running through Cardano in the summer of 2021. With Alonzo, the technological prerequisites would have been created, albeit a few months late. So now Cardano and Hoskinson will be measured against the big announcements. Because innovative DeFi developers have so far continued to focus on the Ethereum ecosystem first. Other important altcoins like Binance Coin (BNB) have also built a functioning ecosystem for DeFi. Solana (SOL) is also catching up very quickly.

Conclusion: Cardano pumps – is the Alonzo upgrade already priced in at ADA?

The Cardano community is known to be optimistic in the crypto scene – now it will experience a acid test. Ten days to Alonzo could lead to course corrections in both directions at ADA. In the medium term, however, it is more important whether Cardano’s enormous market capitalization of more than 90 billion US dollars is actually used by Alonzo. There are also pitfalls here as in the technological implementation of the major upgrade.

