Angelina Jolie publishes her first Instagram post

A.ngelina Jolie published her first post on Instagram on Friday evening. The actress shared a photo of a handwritten letter there. She received it from a girl from Afghanistan, said the 46-year-old in the caption. “At the moment, many people in Afghanistan are losing the opportunity to use social media and to express themselves freely. So I come to Instagram to share their stories and the voices of all those who fight for human rights around the world. “

In the moving letter, the unknown author, who describes herself as a “young girl”, reports on her fear of the Taliban. “Before the Taliban came, we all went to work, to school (…). Now we think that all of our dreams are gone. ”She fears that her class will soon no longer take place. “Our lives are dark, we have lost our freedom and we are locked up again.” Jolie has made the girl’s name and place of residence unrecognizable.

Shortly before the attacks on the World Trade Center on September 11, 2011, she first met Afghan refugees who had left their homes because of the Taliban, Jolie continued. “That was 20 years ago. It makes me sick to see that people are now being driven out of Afghanistan again by fear and insecurity. ”The mother of six criticized the fact that refugees are often treated like a burden and called on them to be supported in relief efforts for Afghans. In her story, she also shared the link to an article by her in the US magazine Time, in which she also comments on the situation in Afghanistan.

The Oscar winner reached 4.6 million subscribers within 17 hours, and her post received 1.6 million “likes”. In the comments, she received a lot of encouragement for her post. So far, Jolie has only followed the accounts of Doctors Without Borders, the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, which is one of the most influential black civil rights organizations in the United States.









Angelina Jolie has long been known for her humanitarian commitment. The trigger is said to have been the shooting of her film “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider” in 2000 in the partially mined Cambodia. She then visited various refugee camps with the UNHCR and was appointed special envoy in 2001. Since then she has repeatedly used her fame to draw attention to trouble spots all over the world. Jolie has already received several awards for her commitment.