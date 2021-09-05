Amanda Seyfried and Justin Long: split after just two years

From now on, Amanda Seyfried (29) and Justin Long (37) will have to walk the red carpets of the world solo again. The glamorous couple recently ended their two-year relationship, it is said. “It happened a few weeks ago,” revealed an acquaintance of Seyfried and Long in the US gossip “Us Weekly”. Lack of time was supposedly the reason for the love bankruptcy. “They had different agendas and different lives,” says the informant. “They drifted apart.” It was only in May that the pretty actress from “Letters for Julia” expressed such a fear.

<<< The pretty blonde is best known for her fairytale elf look - this is how you can style it! >>>









Did Amandra Seyfried see separation coming?

“To make films 12 to 14 hours a day for two months. I mean, that can ruin your relationship,” said Amanda Seyfried in the fashion magazine “Vogue”. Apparently, she already suspected that the new film projects could turn into love kills. Sadly, she seems to be right. The separation of Amanda and Justin Long has not yet been officially confirmed. The current living situation of the ex-couple is also uncertain. Some time ago they bought a multi-million dollar apartment in New York. Will this be up for sale anytime soon? However, the fact is: Justin hit the love-off far more than Amanda. “His heart is broken,” said the unknown source.

With Justin Long it sparked on Instagram

Amanda Seyfried and Justin Long’s romance started in a fairly unconventional way. An Instagram post made the pretty “Mamma Mia!” Actress laugh so much that she just had to write to him. “I thought that one thing he said was so funny. It was a beautiful photo of a snail and the description said, ‘Fucking Mooooove.’ I had to laugh out loud, so I wrote to him. “

The stars don’t seem to have an easy life when it comes to love. Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez have been on / off for years and Eva Mendes is sure Ryan Gosling is cheating on them! There’s even more star news in our special on sixx.de!