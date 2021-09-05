50th birthday: Jada Pinkett-Smith shares Tupac poem

From the 1980s until his death, Jada Pinkett-Smith and Tupac Shakur are best friends. For the 50th birthday, which the rapper would have celebrated on Wednesday, the actress is now paying him a very special tribute: She is sharing a previously unknown poem from his pen.

Tupac Shakur would have celebrated his 50th birthday last Wednesday. In memory of the US rapper who died in 1996, his childhood friend, actress Jada Pinkett-Smith, has now published a hitherto unknown and handwritten poem that she has kept over the years.

“As many of you know, today is Pac’s birthday. He would have turned 50 this year and of course I’m reminiscing now,” she explains in the Instagram video. “Pac has written me many letters and many poems over the years, and I don’t think this one was ever published.”









The title of the poem is “Lost Soulz”. The rapper published a song of the same name on his album “Gang Related”, notes Pinkett-Smith. However, she believes that her version of the poem was the “original concept” and was written in 1995 while he was in prison on Rikers Island. “I don’t think he would have minded me sharing this with you,” she adds, before reading the text aloud.

Will Smith was jealous of friendship

“When the purest hearts are torn / All that’s left is lost souls / On my knees I ask God / to save me from this fate / Let me live to see what gold was in me / Before it’s too late “are the poetic last lines of the poem.

Shakur and Jada Pinkett-Smith met in the 1980s at an art school in Baltimore. According to her own account, the current actress and singer was a drug dealer at the time. On September 13, 1996, Shakur was shot dead from a passing car; he was 25 years old. The murder has not yet been solved. By the time he died, the rapper had sold around 75 million records worldwide.

Although she never had a sexual relationship with Shakur, Pinkett-Smith always loved the rapper idolatrously, her husband Will Smith revealed in an interview last year. He was madly jealous at the time. “For Jada, Pac was the epitome of perfection,” he recalled, admitting that he was “not man enough” to come to terms with the intimate relationship between the two.