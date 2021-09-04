What Tom Hanks Fears Most

The Hollywood star and his wife Rita were among the first to see their Covid-19diagnosis made public. In an interview with t-online, Tom Hanks reveals what he is most afraid of after this experience.

It was about a year ago, in the middle of the shooting of his new film about the “King of Rock ‘n’ Roll” Elvis Presley in Australia, when Tom Hanks suddenly felt limp and tired. On March 12, 2020, he tweeted a photo of himself and his wife Rita Wilson: “We have Covid-19 and are isolated.” The couple were among the first celebrities to publicize their coronavirus infection.

As a diabetic, Hanks belongs to the risk group, but fortunately only had to struggle with relatively mild symptoms. So he never feared for his life. “And I’m a scaredy rabbit,” he laughs in an interview with t-online.

Photo series with 13 pictures

“Films give you the strength not to feel lonely”

In addition to the disease itself, something else that goes hand in hand with the pandemic worries him very much: “Loneliness. I think about it a lot and the feeling of loneliness scares me the most,” explains the Hollywood star. Millions of people around the world have to isolate themselves alone and since one cannot go to the cinema, streaming services are “saviors” for him in these difficult times. “I think films give you the strength not to feel lonely, even when you are lonely.”









He himself landed several of his recently wacky works directly on the TV platforms instead of on the big screen. Tom Hanks can currently be seen as “The wonderful Mr. Rogers” on Sky and Sky Ticket.

Tom Hanks can currently be seen as “The wonderful Mr. Rogers” on Sky and Sky Ticket. (Source: Columbia Pictures)

For the main role of the American children’s television legend, the actor showed himself with silver hair and gray eyebrows. Tom Hanks celebrates his 65th birthday in July.

However, this is something he is absolutely not afraid of. “Nobody can escape getting older and I don’t even want to, because every phase of life brings something beautiful with it,” he emphasizes in the t-online interview. Despite occasional long-term Covid effects that affect his stamina, he feels more like his mid-twenties. “And for me it is more important to feel good than to look good,” he laughs.